Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.