Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) PT Lowered to C$0.27 at Fundamental Research

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.31 to C$0.27 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTH opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

