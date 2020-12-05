Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $288,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 487,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

