Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $117.32 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

