Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

