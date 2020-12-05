Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Marten Transport worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.