Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Match Group worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,243 shares of company stock worth $10,615,179 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -220.28, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $146.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

