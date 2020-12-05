Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of Match Group worth $275,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,243 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,179. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.28, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

