Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,166 shares of company stock worth $1,462,188. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,861,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $19,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.