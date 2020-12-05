Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $74.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

