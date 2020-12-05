Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $57.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of MU opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 34.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,556,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,065,000 after acquiring an additional 655,081 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 49,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

