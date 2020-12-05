Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitie Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

MITFY stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $616.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

