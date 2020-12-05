Morgan Stanley Acquires 500,886 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Baidu worth $300,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after purchasing an additional 742,295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baidu by 339.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 603,065 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.