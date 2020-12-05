Morgan Stanley Acquires 507,195 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.88% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $266,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000.

KWEB opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $79.53.

