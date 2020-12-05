Morgan Stanley Acquires 573,728 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $238,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $95.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold 94,057 shares of company stock worth $8,089,718 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

