Morgan Stanley Acquires 668,126 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of The Progressive worth $296,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

The Progressive stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.