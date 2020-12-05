Morgan Stanley Acquires 839 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $284,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,635,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $74.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04.

