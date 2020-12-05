Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.68% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $270,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5,400.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,393 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

