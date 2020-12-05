Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.68% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $270,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5,400.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,393 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.