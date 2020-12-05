Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Prudential Financial worth $295,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

NYSE:PRU opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

