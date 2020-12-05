Morgan Stanley Buys 243,864 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $303,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $233,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.57 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.