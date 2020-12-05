Morgan Stanley Buys 3,685,229 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,745,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Exelon worth $276,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,416,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

