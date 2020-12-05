Morgan Stanley Buys 377,780 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of AstraZeneca worth $226,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after buying an additional 1,249,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,889,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after buying an additional 486,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:AZN opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

