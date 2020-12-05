Morgan Stanley Buys 694,581 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $276,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

