Morgan Stanley Buys 879,355 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Altria Group worth $241,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

