Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.28% of Covetrus worth $226,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

CVET stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,499 shares of company stock worth $772,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

