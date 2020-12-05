Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Diageo worth $266,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.