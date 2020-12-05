Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $277,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 191,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 398.9% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.37. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

