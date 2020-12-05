Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.68% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $318,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

