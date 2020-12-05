Morgan Stanley Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of General Motors worth $253,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

