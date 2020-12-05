Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Pinterest worth $235,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,542,304 shares of company stock valued at $208,242,825.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

