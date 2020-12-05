Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Booking worth $237,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,875.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,763.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,138.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

