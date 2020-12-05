Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $243,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,334.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,289.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,190.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

