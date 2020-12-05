Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.24% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $226,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

