Morgan Stanley Has $227.47 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of The Charles Schwab worth $227,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,572 shares of company stock valued at $47,347,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

