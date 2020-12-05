Morgan Stanley Has $236.79 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $236,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $214.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

