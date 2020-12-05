Morgan Stanley Has $243.15 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,404,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,622,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of ConocoPhillips worth $243,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

