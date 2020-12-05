Morgan Stanley Has $244.28 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.84% of iShares Silver Trust worth $244,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $433,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 968.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 139,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $278,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 344.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

