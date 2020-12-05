Morgan Stanley Has $249.92 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Domino’s Pizza worth $249,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $382.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.60 and its 200 day moving average is $391.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

