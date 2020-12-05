Morgan Stanley Has $261.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $261,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

