Morgan Stanley Has $264.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 48.20% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $264,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,409,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 368,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,675,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

