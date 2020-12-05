Morgan Stanley Has $265.05 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $265,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $184.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.