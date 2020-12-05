Morgan Stanley Has $272.26 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of General Mills worth $272,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 63.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

