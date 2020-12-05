Morgan Stanley Has $281.11 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Welltower worth $281,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $141,260,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 70.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

