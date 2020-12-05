Morgan Stanley Has $290.31 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $290,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

