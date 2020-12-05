Morgan Stanley Has $290.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.04% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $290,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

