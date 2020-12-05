Morgan Stanley Has $297.64 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Illinois Tool Works worth $297,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $205.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.