Morgan Stanley Has $309.65 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Northrop Grumman worth $309,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $307.23 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

