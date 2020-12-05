Morgan Stanley Has $323.15 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 184.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Charter Communications worth $323,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $670.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $675.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,444 shares of company stock valued at $51,277,379. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

