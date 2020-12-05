Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $267,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

