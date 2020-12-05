Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,976,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 29.71% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $242,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

